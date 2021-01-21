Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Republic day flower show postponed due to pandemic

The Lalbagh flower show became a biannual event - in summer and winter - from 1912 and since independence, the show is organised to mark Republic Day and Independence Day.

The bi-annual flower show, which was to be held in Bengaluru’s Lalbagh around Republic Day, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Horticulture and Sericulture Minister Narayan Gowda held a meeting with officials from the department during which they decided to postpone the show till Independence Day.

Last year, the flower show on Independence Day was cancelled by the horticulture department, citing the pandemic. Officials said this is the first time since independence that both the bi-annual flower shows on August 15 and January 26 have had to be cancelled.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, M Jagadeesh, joint director, Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), said, “Though the number of COVID-19 cases has dipped recently, we have decided not to hold the show since the event draws large gatherings. The flower show usually sees a footfall in the range of five to six lakh over a week. This is the first time since independence that the bi-annual flower shows have had to be cancelled.”

Officials said the flower show attracts over 50,000 visitors to Lalbagh Botanical Gardens per day once it opens. “Such gatherings aren’t advisable at this time. Hence, we have decided not to hold the Republic Day flower show this year,” Jagadeesh added.

According to officials in the horticulture department, the flower show drew more than 2.3 lakh visitors last January. One of the largest green spaces in the Garden City, Lalbagh is home to a garden, sprawling over 240 acres, with more than 3,500 species of flowers and plants.

The flower show, which began in the second half of the 19th century on the lines of The Great Spring Show, an annual flower show organised by the Royal Horticultural Society of England, has only been cancelled twice since its inception – during the plague and the Second World War.

