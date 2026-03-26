Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda International Airport wins award for best regional airport third year running

BIAL also stated that the airport had been named the 'Best Global Airport in Arrivals' for four years running.

For the third year in a row, Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda International Airport has been named the ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airport Awards on Wednesday. The airport also rose in the rankings of the world’s top airports from 48 to 41.

According to a statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited, the awards take several factors into account, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, retail, security, immigration, and departures. The statement also noted that Kempe Gowda Airport had received accreditations for carbon management and accessibility.

Previously, Terminal 2 of the airport had also been the first in India to receive Skytrax’s 5-star rating.