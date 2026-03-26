Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda International Airport wins award for best regional airport third year running

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For the third year in a row, Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda International Airport has been named the ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airport Awards on Wednesday. The airport also rose in the rankings of the world’s top airports from 48 to 41.
According to a statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited, the awards take several factors into account, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, retail, security, immigration, and departures. The statement also noted that Kempe Gowda Airport had received accreditations for carbon management and accessibility.
Previously, Terminal 2 of the airport had also been the first in India to receive Skytrax’s 5-star rating.
BIAL also stated that as of 2025, they had served 43.8 million passengers and moved over 500,000 tonnes of cargo.
BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar said in a statement, “It is a testament to the collective effort of our teams and partners who continue to push the boundaries of what a modern airport experience can be……we remain committed to continuously raising the bar on service and experience.”
BIAL also stated that the airport had been named the ‘Best Global Airport in Arrivals’ for four years running. Skytrax had also said in a statement that Terminal 2 has strengthened the airport’s reputation, and Bengaluru is now positioned among “the region’s most recognisable airports”.
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