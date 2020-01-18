Bengaluru’s Jayadeva flyover demolition on Jan 20: Here are traffic restrictions you need to know

The 13-year-old Jayadeva flyover is an iconic flyover in Bengaluru which helps connect the IT corridor to the city. Photo/Wikimedia Commons The 13-year-old Jayadeva flyover is an iconic flyover in Bengaluru which helps connect the IT corridor to the city. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has notified that the demolition of the Jayadeva Flyover in the city will begin on January 20 (Monday) for the construction of a new elevated road-cum-rail corridor, and the Jayadeva Junction interchange metro station.

The iconic Jayadeva flyover, which connects RV Road to Central Silk Board, is over 13 years old and helps connect the IT corridor to the city, which makes it busy throughout the day. Raised in 2006 by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), at a cost of Rs 21 crores, the flyover was named after Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, located next to the flyover.

With the construction of the new metro line and the elevated corridor scheduled to begin soon after the demolition, the complete closure of the flyover is expected to hit smooth traffic movement in the area, especially in south Bengaluru.

However, to avoid commuter-hassle, parking along internal and arterial roads in certain areas has been prohibited on Monday.

According to a BMRCL statement, parking is not allowed between 18th Main on Marenahalli Road and Central Silk Board Junction including 36th Cross, 28th Main, East End Road of Jayanagar, Tavarekere Main Road, and 29th Main and 7th Main roads of BTM 2nd Stage.

“There is no change in traffic movement at Jayadeva underpass between Dairy Circle to Bannerghatta on both ways,” the release clarifies.

However, the Outer Ring Road between 18th Main on Marenahalli Road and 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage will be open between 5 am and 10 pm for BMTC buses, ambulances and two-wheelers only, the statement added.

While the movement of cars, private buses, autorickshaws, trucks, tractors, and trailers are prohibited on this stretch from 6 am to 10 pm, commuters can redirect towards 16th Main and 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage without entering the Outer Ring Road.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App