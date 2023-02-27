Bengaluru’s hip-hop collective Wanandaf takes cypher culture outside the city

Hip-hop collective Wanandaf along with Dakhnistan Studios and Yuvashakti Karnataka recently organised the first cypher of Bengaluru Rural district in Nelamangala town.

Cypher in hip-hop culture refers to a gathering among rappers, beatboxers and breakers who have freestyle sessions together. Usually, in a circle, each rapper takes turns to show off their skills and then the next person carries on the performance.

Founded by Akash Rawat (AKX), Mohammed Affan Pasha (Pasha Bhai), Vyshnav (Karim Poocha) and Farhan Ahmed (Agaahi Raahi), the collective has been conducting cyphers in the city’s Lal Bagh, MG Road, Cubbon Park and Indiranagar Basketball Club since 2019.

The idea of conducting cyphers came to Akash Rawat, who said: “I suggested the idea, let’s rap in the park, no mic, just beats on mobile phone and no speakers. Then I wanted to find someone who truly understands hip hop and that is how I met Vyshnav, Affan and Farhan and we would jam together.”

“In an effort to spread hip-hop culture and give an opportunity to people living in rural areas, the collective organised a cypher at Nelamangala’s Ambedkar Bhavan. The people wanted to have a cypher in their area and were in touch with Affan Pasha’s crew, Dakhnistan studios and Wanandaf,” said the source.

Speaking about taking hip hop to different areas, Wanandaf co-founder Farhan Ahmed said: “The introduction of hip hop in a particular town has just happened. People have heard it online and in Bengaluru this has been going on for a long time, so these people wanted to experience it as well.”

He further said, “Their (people) goal is freedom of expression, our goal is to get hip hop to these small towns and cities… as a genre of music hip hop has got a bigger impact. There is no discrimination here, anyone can turn up and hold the mic, and you don’t have to come from a privileged background or from a musician’s background. You can speak what you want to and they are speaking whatever they want to, they are representing their own local areas. Hip hop is the form of expression where you can be yourself and it is accepted, there is a community around so just come out and rap.”

Yuvashakti Karnataka made arrangements for the venue and gadgets that were used during the cypher, while Dakhnistan Studios and Wanandaf mobilised the people for the event. Rappers from the city also attended and performed at the cypher.

The collective continues to hold regular cyphers at Indiranagar Basketball Club and Cubbon Park on Sunday afternoons. Apart from conducting cyphers, Wanandaf has a discord server where rapping competitions are organised and are open to people all over the country.