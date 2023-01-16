scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Bengaluru’s HAL airport underpass likely to be thrown open this month

Built at a cost of Rs 19.5 crore, the 2.9m underpass has missed several deadlines.

The underpass will help those travelling on Old Airport Road (towards and from Marathahalli).

Five years in the works, the underpass that connects HAL Old Airport Road and Whitefield in Bengaluru is likely to be opened to the public by the end of January.

Built at a cost of Rs 19.5 crore, the 2.9m underpass on one of the major roads of the Karnataka capital has missed several deadlines. It is also among the three signal-free corridors taken up under the chief minister’s Nagarothana funds.

The underpass will help those travelling on Old Airport Road (towards and from Marathahalli). A free right turn is provided for vehicles coming from Marathahalli and entering Suranjan Das Road. This is also a link to the proposed 17.5km signal-free corridor project from the Vellara junction to the Hope Farm junction near Whitefield. It will cover three underpasses.

After the underpass failed to meet its September 2022 deadline, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set December that year as the new deadline.

It is, however, expected to be thrown open for the public by January-end, chief engineer of projects Vinayak Sugoor told The Indian Express.

After the HAL underpass was flooded in rain last year, the BBMP cited the flooding for the delay in the construction.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 18:45 IST
New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
