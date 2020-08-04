Bengaluru’s Covid-19 mortality rate lowest among metros, claims Medical Education Minister

Even as 1,134 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru so far, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday claimed that the city’s mortality rate is the lowest among other metro cities in India.

It is satisfying that the mortality rate in Karnataka and Bengaluru is better compared to other states and metro cities, Sudhakar said.

“Bengaluru records the lowest mortality rate compared to other metros i.e 115 deaths, while the state records 39 deaths per million population. Delhi records five times and Maharashtra three times more than Karnataka in Covid deaths per million population,” he tweeted.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಮರಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಇತರೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ಸಮಾಧಾನಕರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತೀ ದಶಲಕ್ಷ ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯೆಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ನಿಂದ ಮರಣ ಹೊಂದುತ್ತಿರುವವವರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕಿಂತ ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಪಟ್ಟು ಮತ್ತು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ 3 ಪಟ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿದೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮರಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವು ಇತರೆ ಮಹಾನಗರಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಇದೆ. @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/lJg5PUTE2K — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 4, 2020

Further, the Minister reiterated that cooperation from the public for early detection and treatment is important to keep the situation in the state under control.

Earlier during the day, Sudhakar warned medical officers of strict action if found to be negligent in their duties. Responding to complaints about delay in handing over the body of a patient to their family in Bengaluru’s KC General hospital, the Minister directed immediate intervention to resolve the issue.

“Strict action will be initiated against medical officers for such negligence,” he warned.

In the wake of an increased number of Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ashwathnarayan CN Tuesday suggested the BBMP Commissioner to set up a separate high-level Committee to find out the exact reason for these deaths.

After a meeting with BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, the DCM said, “The committee which will be set up under senior officials will identify the reasons for the increased number of deaths in Bengaluru.”

He added that the committee will check whether there are delays or lapses in providing treatment to Covid-19 patients in the city. “Based on the report, we will aim at bringing down the death rate to zero and rectify lapses, if any,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Stressing on the importance of providing real-time information, the DCM said constant updates on the availability of beds in different hospitals, the number of patients on ventilators, and the number of recoveries should be made available in a timely manner.

“These details should be made available online for the public as well,” Ashwathnarayan told Prasad.

Karnataka ranked third among states with most active cases



With 73,836 active cases, Karnataka is third on the list of states with the highest active caseload as of August 4, only behind Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Since March 8, when the first case of coronavirus in the state was confirmed in Bengaluru, the state has recorded a cumulative 1,45,830 Covid-19 cases.

As many as 2,704 people have succumbed to the infection across 30 districts. Meanwhile, 69,272 people have recovered from coronavirus.

