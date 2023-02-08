Bengaluru’s Alliance University gets notice for ‘increasing B Tech intake without govt approval’

Karnataka’s higher education department has issued a notice to Bengaluru-based Alliance University for allegedly increasing the student intake for a B Tech course without the state government’s approval.

The notice stated that the private university had violated rules under the Alliance University Act and, without the permission of education department officials and the government, had increased the student intake from 60 in 2021-22 to 600 in 2022-23 for the B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering course.

The government has given the institution two days from the date of receiving the notice to respond. Further action will be initiated on the basis of the university’s reply, according to the department.

The university authorities said they were yet to receive the government notice and would respond once they get it.