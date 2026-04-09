Bengaluru police debunk viral ‘zombie drug’ video, reveal truth behind man’s motionless stance in Bagalur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A video that went viral causing widespread concern over the alleged use of so-called zombie drugs in Bengaluru has been confirmed as a hoax, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said on Thursday.
The footage, circulating widely on social media, showed a man standing motionless on a street in Bagalur near Nitte College. Many users claimed the man was under the influence of synthetic narcotics, sparking concern among residents and online communities.
The police quickly traced the individual in the video, a migrant labourer, and subjected him to a medical examination.
“Tests revealed that he was not under the influence of any synthetic drugs. He had consumed alcohol along with prescribed medication for arthritis and sinus issues, which likely caused the condition seen in the video,” a police officer said.
Seemant Kumar Singh expressed concern over the rapid spread of misinformation. “Many people amplified the video without verifying facts or informing the authorities. This irresponsible sharing caused unnecessary panic. Strict action will be taken against those who deliberately circulate false information,” he said.
The commissioner added that spreading false information is a punishable offence and that strict action will be taken against those responsible. Efforts are underway to identify the individual who recorded and circulated the video on social media.
He also noted that even some otherwise responsible members of society shared the clip without verifying its authenticity, thereby contributing to panic and the spread of misinformation.
The police have handed the matter over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to trace the individual who first uploaded the video online.
Authorities have urged the public to verify information before posting on social media and to report suspicious content to the police.
Home Minister G Parameshwara noted that cases involving the mixing of MDMA with Xylazine – an animal sedative – had been reported in several states.
“While such incidents have been reported elsewhere, the video in Bengaluru is not connected to these substances,” he clarified, adding that the police were investigating the viral clip to prevent further panic.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram