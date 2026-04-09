Bengaluru police debunk viral ‘zombie drug’ video, reveal truth behind man’s motionless stance in Bagalur

A video that went viral causing widespread concern over the alleged use of so-called zombie drugs in Bengaluru has been confirmed as a hoax, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

The footage, circulating widely on social media, showed a man standing motionless on a street in Bagalur near Nitte College. Many users claimed the man was under the influence of synthetic narcotics, sparking concern among residents and online communities.

The police quickly traced the individual in the video, a migrant labourer, and subjected him to a medical examination.

“Tests revealed that he was not under the influence of any synthetic drugs. He had consumed alcohol along with prescribed medication for arthritis and sinus issues, which likely caused the condition seen in the video,” a police officer said.