‘Zombie drug’ video: Bengaluru man held for recording and sharing clip, apologises for ‘confusion’

Days after a video caused widespread concern over the alleged use of so-called zombie drugs, the Bengaluru police said Friday they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the viral clip.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Hemant, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, recorded the video and circulated it on Instagram, falsely claiming that the person seen in the clip was under the influence of a “zombie drug.”

The video, which was widely shared without verification, led to misinformation and panic among the public in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, prompting Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, to declare it a hoax.

Before arresting Hemant, the police said they issued a notice to him, asking him to make a video statement. The police subsequently released Hemant’s video. In his video, Hemant said after finishing work on April 7, he was travelling towards Rajankunte when he noticed a man standing motionless. He claimed that, influenced by similar videos on Instagram referring to alleged “zombie drug” cases, he assumed the same and recorded and uploaded the clip without verifying the facts. He admitted that the video triggered panic and expressed regret for his actions. “I apologise for the confusion caused and urge the public not to share unverified content.”

He was arrested under Section 353 (spreading false or misleading information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D (Cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

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