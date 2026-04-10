‘Zombie drug’ video: Bengaluru man held for recording and sharing clip, apologises for ‘confusion’

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Days after a video caused widespread concern over the alleged use of so-called zombie drugs, the Bengaluru police said Friday they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the viral clip.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Hemant, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, recorded the video and circulated it on Instagram, falsely claiming that the person seen in the clip was under the influence of a “zombie drug.”
The video, which was widely shared without verification, led to misinformation and panic among the public in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, prompting Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, to declare it a hoax.
Before arresting Hemant, the police said they issued a notice to him, asking him to make a video statement. The police subsequently released Hemant’s video.
In his video, Hemant said after finishing work on April 7, he was travelling towards Rajankunte when he noticed a man standing motionless. He claimed that, influenced by similar videos on Instagram referring to alleged “zombie drug” cases, he assumed the same and recorded and uploaded the clip without verifying the facts.
He admitted that the video triggered panic and expressed regret for his actions. “I apologise for the confusion caused and urge the public not to share unverified content.”
He was arrested under Section 353 (spreading false or misleading information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D (Cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.
In a press release, the Bengaluru police said the viral video had come to their notice, following which officers from Bagalur Police Station traced the individual seen in the clip near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka. The person was taken for a detailed medical examination.
Medical reports confirmed that no narcotic or psychotropic substances were detected. Authorities further clarified that the person was suffering from arthritis and had consumed prescribed medication along with alcohol, which led to the disoriented condition seen in the video.
The police also found that the person had recently arrived in Bengaluru in search of employment and had been living in the city for the past three months. Further investigation is underway.
The Bengaluru police strongly cautioned the public against spreading unverified or misleading information on social media, warning that such actions can cause unnecessary panic and harm individuals’ reputations. The police warned that they will take strict legal action against anyone found circulating false information or rumours.
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