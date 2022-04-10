Lakes of Bengaluru: Zilla panchayat fails to protect Gattahalli lake from land sharks

Spread over 100 acres, Gattahalli lake located off Sarjapur Road in Anekal has fallen prey to rampant encroachment. Local activists said that more than one lakh square feet of the lake have already been encroached by land sharks.

Explaining the significance of the lake, Army personnel Captain (retd) Santhosh Kumar said, “Under the KC Valley lift irrigation project, more than 45 lakes in Anekal will be filled with treated water and Gattahalli lake is important for this project. This lake receives water from Rayasandra lake and through the Rajakaluve (storm water drain) it is connected to Huksur lake, which, in turn, is connected to Singenagrahara lake and finally to Muthanallur lake. Unfortunately, the storm water drain connecting Gattahalli lake to Huskur has been encroached upon. However, the revenue department has cleared the encroachment between Singenagrahara lake and Muthanallur lake.”

“A major part of the encroachment on the southern bank of Gattahalli lake has been cleared but encroachment on the northern bank remains. The buffer zone of the lake should be marked. Tehsildar Dinesh P visited the lake and ordered a survey to determine the extent of encroachment,” he added.

The lake falls under the custody of the Zilla Panchayat. Last year, the revenue department had removed encroachments from parts of the lake. The locals pointed out that the lake has been subjected to repeated encroachments.

Kumar said the zilla panchayat has failed to maintain Gattahalli lake and the flow of sewage-laden water from Rayasandra lake has made matters worse.

Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, which is fighting for the preservation of the lake, stated, “We are not going to stop the battle till we recover every inch of the lake. This is one of the biggest lakes in Anekal and is under danger due to rampant illegal constructions.”

Tehsildar Dinesh P did not respond to calls made by indianexpress.com.