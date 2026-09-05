Mallikarjun Kharge ‘purification’ row: Zero FIR filed in Bengaluru against Uttarakhand BJP chief

The action by the Bengaluru police comes a day after Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Leader of the Rajya Sabha, pointing out that no FIR had been registered in connection with the “purification” ritual in Haldwani, even 24 days after the incident. (File photo)

The Bengaluru police Friday registered a Zero First Information Report (FIR) against Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt and other party members over a “purification ritual” performed at a ground in the north Indian state’s Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended a public rally there.

According to a complaint by T R Ramappa, former vice-chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Department cell of the Adivasi Congress, after Kharge addressed a public gathering at Ramlila Ground in Nainital district on August 8, local BJP functionaries allegedly got a ritualistic cleansing, referred to as ‘Shuddhikaran’, carried out at the same venue.

Ramappa contended that the act was intended to propagate a casteist notion that the ground had turned “impure” on account of Kharge’s presence, given that Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.