Woman who was being stalked among 7 arrested for youth’s murder on Bengaluru street

The Kempapura Agrahara police in the west division of Bengaluru on Tuesday arrested seven people, including three women, in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth who was found dead with his head smashed by stones, on Magadi Road last week, the police said. Among the women arrested is a married woman whom the youth had allegedly been stalking, the police added.

On December 4, the police had taken up a suo motu case after the body of the unidentified youth was found by a patrol vehicle on the night of December 3. The police eventually identified the dead youth as Manjunath Balappa Jamkhandi, a youth from Karnataka’s Bagalkot region who had arrived in Bengaluru on the day he was killed. The police identified Jamkhandi after finding a cell phone he had left behind for charging at a local store near the site of the murder.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Jamkhandi had been stalking and harassing a married woman named Saroja with whom he earlier had a relationship. The police probe found that the woman moved to Bengaluru a week ago to escape Jamkhandi’s harassment and he tracked her down and arrived to meet her, a K P Agrahara police official said.

The youth was allegedly murdered in a fit of rage by Saroja and six of her relatives after an argument over his harassment, the police said. Saroja is a mother of three children and her husband works in Dubai, the police added. Jamkhandi was allegedly harassing her to live with him in Bagalkot.

“The woman had moved to the city and obtained a house in the Magadi Road area a week ago. The victim tracked her down and continued to harass her after finding her location,” a police official said.

Saroja and her relatives Premavva, Akka Mahadevi, Manjunath, Kiran, Chanappa and Kashinath were arrested on Tuesday, the police said.