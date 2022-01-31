Bengaluru youth finds his private video from hotel room on porn sites

A 25-year-old BPO staffer has approached police after coming across on several porn websites private videos of himself and his girlfriend from a hotel room in the city.

According to police, the youth from Ashok Nagar in the city complained at the Central Cyber Economics and Narcotics police station on January 24 that his private videos had been shot and uploaded on porn websites without his knowledge. He told the police the videos were from a hotel where he and his girlfriend had stayed sometime ago.

The police questioned the hotel’s staff after registering a case under the Information Technology Act’s Section 67 (a) (whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act).

However, they are yet to conclude whether some others had recorded the videos or they were shot by either the man or his girlfriend. “The videos were shot from various angles and an initial inquiry revealed that no secret cameras were used,” a police officer said.

The complainant said both his and his girlfriend’s faces had been blurred in the uploaded videos but he could identify himself with the birthmark on his chest.

After seeing the videos on one porn site, the complainant told the police, he searched for and found the videos on some other sites as well.

The police said the youth had sought their help to get the videos taken down from the internet.