Bengaluru youth climate activist arrested in ‘toolkit’ case

A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit‘ on farmer protests, which was shared on Twitter by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Disha Ravi, one of the founders of Fridays For Future India, edited and shared the toolkit, a Delhi Police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Fridays for Future is an international movement of school students who skip classes on Fridays to join demonstrations demanding politicians to act against climate change. It gained widespread popularity after Thunberg protested outside the Swedish parliament.

On February 4, the police cyber-crime cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR on charges of “sedition”, “criminal conspiracy” and “promoting hatred” against the creators of the ‘toolkit’. The police said that the sequence of events in the farmer protests, including the January 26 violence during the tractor rally, was a “copycat” of the alleged action plan shared in the toolkit.

Special CP (Crime Branch) Praveer Ranjan said a preliminary enquiry indicated that the toolkit in question was created by “pro-Khalistani organisation” Poetic Justice Foundation.