Bengaluru: Youth held for ‘offensive’ social media post on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The Cyber Crime Department of Bengaluru city police arrested a youth who allegedly posted an offensive message on late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on social media. The actor had passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest.

Bengaluru city police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “One youth has been arrested and legal action has been initiated. The cyber team is investigating the matter.” The police did not divulge more details about the arrested youth.

Even as Karnataka mourned the sudden demise of the popular actor, the accused allegedly uploaded a derogatory post on his Instagram account with a beer bottle, the police said. The post soon got circulated on social media and drew the attention of netizens who tagged the Bengaluru city police. In swift action, the police arrested the accused.

Bengaluru police had banned the sale of alcohol till Sunday in the wake of the actor’s death as a precautionary measure and to avoid untoward incidents in the city.

The 46-year-old actor was laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru on Sunday.