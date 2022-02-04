Bengaluru youth arrested for ‘offering wife-swapping services online’

The Bengaluru police have arrested an electrical shop salesman for allegedly offering “wife-swapping” services online.

The cyber crime police from the South East Division said they arrested Vinay, 28, on Thursday under the Information Technology Act. “Vinay used to put up messages on Twitter about wife-swapping. When contacted by clients, he would direct them to an ID on Telegram for further communication. If they agreed, the accused would invite them home,” said South East DCP Srinath Mahadev Joshi.

The police said the youth allegedly created the social media accounts in the name of a woman to contact people. According to a police officer, Vinay is married and has a one-year-old son. The officer said Vinay had been addicted to pornography and would also force his wife to watch porn. The officer said the couple later decided to start a “wife-swapping” service. His clients would come to his house near Electronic City, where they would also make videos of their sexual acts, the police added.

The police have seized the couple’s gadgets for further investigation.