Bengaluru: Yesvantpur station upgraded at Rs 12 crore, wider roads, new passenger facilities introduced

The South Western Railways recently upgraded Bengaluru city’s second busiest railway station Yesvantpur at the cost of Rs 12 crore.

The station in North Bengaluru has now been equipped with upgraded facilities, roofing and landscaping has been done in front of the station and the common and parking areas, including auto and cab stands, have been upgraded with wider approach roads.

According to officials, the new amenities include additional parking areas for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. “A bus bay was constructed which will allow BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses to ferry people directly to and from the station,” a senior official told indianexpress.com.

Parking space and road towards Yesvanthpur railway station. (Express photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The Indian Railways also gave a new look with its all illuminated entry point and has also set up a 200-metre roof, like that of airports.

E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager, SWR, said “The works on beautification of the station were taken along with Davanagere, Dharwad and Mysuru railway stations. So far, work at the Mysuru railway station is over and the renovation work is underway at other stations.”

The work at Yesvanthpur station was supposed to be completed by March 2020 but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, said officials.

Meanwhile, the work on the third terminal with seven platforms in Bengaluru city at Byappanahalli is almost over. On September 5, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli and appreciated the team of engineers who conceived and executed this state-of-the-art project.

According to officials, the railway station has been designed to serve a footfall of 1 lakh railway passengers on a daily basis. Besides, it also has passenger-friendly features such as Braille signages, ramps to access the subway apart from lifts and escalators.

An old tree carved inside the Yesvantpur station. (Express photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

But the station is yet to open for public use since there are road connectivity issues. The city’s civic body has proposed an elevated rotary flyover to the terminal. The plan was presented to the railway minister by the BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

“There are a few issues regarding the connectivity to the terminal for which BBMP has come up with solutions. The train service from the terminal will be operational once the connectivity issues are solved,” Vaishnaw had said.