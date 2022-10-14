scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Yellow alert for tomorrow; light to moderate rain till October 19

Bengaluru received 66 mm of rainfall on Friday leading to waterlogging in Indiranagar, Mahadevapura and HSR Layout.

In the wake of recent flooding in the state capital, urban and environment policy experts discussed an action plan at an event called Living with Storms on Thursday. (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert (64.5 to 115.5 mm rain) for Bengaluru for October 15 and said the city will receive light to moderate rain till October 19. Some other parts of Karnataka may receive heavy rain.

“Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of coastal Karnataka; Belgavi, Kalburgi, Bagalkote, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal districts of north, interior Karnataka and Chamarajanagar; and Bangalore Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Davangere and Tumkur districts of south interior Karnataka,” the IMD said in a statement on Friday.

Bengaluru received 66 mm of rainfall on Friday leading to waterlogging in Indiranagar, Mahadevapura and HSR Layout. A part of the road near the main gate of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) caved in because of the rain.

In the wake of recent flooding in the state capital, urban and environment policy experts discussed an action plan at an event called Living with Storms on Thursday.

Also Read |Judicial commission to probe encroachments on lakes, drains in Bengaluru, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Vishwanath Srikantaiah, an urban planner, said the waterbodies should be desilted and managed well. “The government should concentrate on redesigning storm-water drains, which could cater to the burgeoning population of the city. We have roads where water remains stagnant. The government should elevate the infrastructure in the periphery of Bengaluru like Sarjapura, where tomorrow we may experience massive flooding.”

Srikantaiah also said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should assess its anti-encroachment drive. “Whether it will really solve the problem of flooding is what the BBMP should look at. Moreover, there is no need to refer to the revenue maps when the aim is to solve the problem of flooding,” he said.

Leo Saldanha, an environment policy advocate and coordinator of the NGO Environment Support Group, called for the rehabilitation of the evictees. “The poor who are living in flood-prone areas cannot be evicted and thrown on the streets. They need to be rehabilitated. There has to be community participation,” he said.

Saldanha said environmentalists had been fighting for lake conservation since 1995 but nothing had changed on the ground despite court orders. “Wetlands are being destroyed… I wish the bureaucracy listened to us the way courts do,” he said.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 06:14:28 pm
