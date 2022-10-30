Lakes of Bengaluru: Rejuvenation works, community efforts bring back glory of Yelenahalli Lake

Located in the Bommanahalli zone, the Yelenahalli Lake, spread over 4.97 acre, was restored by the participation of neighbourhood community and civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in June this year. Today, the residents are happy seeing the lake brimming with water.

Venkat Sanganal, a resident who with a team of volunteers worked towards restoring the lake, said, “It is a great success for the community which brought the lake to life. We have an unregistered body called Jalanidhi. A few years ago the lake had no path to walk around and sewage used to flow inside. We used to clean the lake ourselves. This somehow saved the lake from encroachment because real estate giants were eyeing it and any such move to encroach the lake, if seen by us, was brought to the notice of the BBMP. Repeated requests were made to the BBMP to take up rejuvenation works in this lake and finally last year, the work towards restoring the lake was started.”

“As many as 65 bird species have been spotted at the lake in the last four years,” said Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Programme Manager with ActionAid Association, India. (Express photo by Jithendra M) “As many as 65 bird species have been spotted at the lake in the last four years,” said Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Programme Manager with ActionAid Association, India. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

While the entry of sewage into the lake was stopped after the restoration, Sanganal pointed out that there are a few houses which are not connected to the main sewer line resulting in the flow of sewage into the lake.

“A few days ago, officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were here at the lake. We are hopeful of the problem getting resolved. The second phase of the development of the lake is yet to start. External fencing along the boundary of the lake is done and internal fencing around the water body is yet to be carried out,” he said.

“Any lake development, without an active neighbourhood community, is not going to sustain for too long after having spent crores and Yelenahalli lake has such a vibrant team which assures the big aspect,” Sanganal added.

“There is a need for directing all roadside water to a suspension pond and later to the waterbody,” said Pachhapur. (Express photo by Jithendra M) “There is a need for directing all roadside water to a suspension pond and later to the waterbody,” said Pachhapur. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The neighbourhood community last weekend conducted a small puja to worship the lake. “Whenever the lake used to overflow, in the past, villagers used to worship the God of water which is Ganga. We are doing that now so that the villagers know that the lake belongs to them. When you worship a waterbody, there is a hesitation to throw plastic and waste into it,” he added.

Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Programme Manager with ActionAid Association, India said, “As many as 65 bird species have been spotted at the lake in the last four years. Common moorhen, Pond heron, White-breasted hen, Cormorant, Brahminy Kite, Eurasian coot and the Little grebe were noticed during my visit on October 22. The lake has decent vegetation around it and has ample scope for plantation of fruit-bearing trees which can attract more bird species.”

“It was good to notice five catch drain inlets from roadside for harnessing rainwater. It was noticed that muddy and grey water overflowing from the roadside flowed into the lake directly. There is a need for directing all roadside water to a suspension pond and later to the waterbody,” he added.

Pachhapur pointed out that the water quality in the lake has deteriorated. “It might be for two reasons – untreated water has entered the lake and harvested plants lying on the bund area have slipped into the water in large quantities. BBMP should clear all the matters lying in the lake waters and monitor catch drains. Cleaning of the sewage diversion channel is needed. The height of the present drain seems to be small. Even a small blockage will let all the sewage to the waterbody polluting it,” he said.