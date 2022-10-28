scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Probe how BBMP allowed private constructions on govt land in Yelahanka, Karnataka HC to Bengaluru DC

The court was hearing a PIL filed by one Ashwathanarayana Gowda in 2007 against the encroachment of government land at Kodigehalli.

The Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner (DC) to conduct an inquiry to determine whether the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had verified documents before granting permission to construct residential buildings on government land at Kodigehalli in Yelahanka.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Ashwathanarayana Gowda in 2007 against the encroachment of government land at Kodigehalli through the construction of apartments and housing society. The court has also directed the deputy commissioner to identify the officers responsible for the same and to submit a report in four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi noted that there was a lack of coordination between the government departments. “It is surprising that the state government on one hand is before this court contending that the construction of buildings is an encroachment on government land. On the other hand, authorities, particularly BBMP, are unaware that the particular land is government property. It had issued a licence and approved the building plan,” the bench observed.

“While the government, acting on the court’s earlier directions, had found out certain encroachments and removed some, the BBMP had granted permission to private individuals to construct buildings. This shows that the BBMP had not even bothered to ascertain the authenticity of documents while granting building permission,” the bench observed.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:24:19 am
