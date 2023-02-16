Bengaluru world’s second-most traffic congested cities, after London

Bengaluru, the Silicon city of India, has been ranked among the most traffic congested cities of the world, according to location technology company Tom Tom, which ranks urban congestion worldwide. The capital city of Karnataka has secured the second position, next only to London, with an increased travel time of nearly 29 minutes and 10 seconds to drive a distance of 10 kilometres in the year 2022, said Tom Tom traffic index released on Wednesday.

London has recorded a travel time of 36 minutes and 20 seconds to cover the same distance. Bengaluru tops the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).

TomTom Traffic Index ranks cities around the world by their average travel time and provides free access to city-by-city information.

According to the data, the travel time in Bengaluru increased by 40 seconds in 2021. The worst day to travel through Bengaluru in 2022 was October 15, Saturday, when it took 33 minutes and 50 seconds to drive 10 kilometres. In 2019 the city was ranked the most traffic-congested city in the world.

Bengaluru Special Commissioner (traffic) M A Saleem said that in 2023, however, the average time has been reduced to 14 minutes for a distance of 10km in the city centre area. “Although we see a lot of outgoing traffic on Fridays because of the weekend, we have made special arrangements for the same. More preference – in terms of giving green signal- will be given to outgoing traffic compared to the incoming traffic on Fridays,” the officer said.

The data also revealed that in 2022, out of the total 260 hours of travel time spent on an average in driving 10 km, 134 hours was spent on traffic congestion. The city also emitted a total of 1,009 kg of carbon dioxide in 2022, out of which 275kg was emitted due to traffic congestion for a distance of 10 km.

In fact, the data showed that Friday is the best time of the week to avoid driving because of the severity of traffic congestion. An average travel time over the week shows that on Fridays between 6 pm to 7 pm it takes 37 minutes, and 20 seconds to cover 10 km. Meanwhile, the average time spent on traffic increases every hour as the day progresses from morning to evening. To cover a distance of 10 km, it takes an average of 25 minutes at 8 am and 37 minutes by 6 pm. However, Fridays and Saturdays top the list of highest traffic congestion in a week, as per the data.

The index also suggested that if commuters work from home on Fridays it can save 52 hours of traffic time per year and 201 kg of carbon dioxide. In addition, if commuters choose to work from home on Fridays, Mondays and Thursdays it can save 157 hours of traffic time per year and 603 kg of carbon dioxide.

The data indicated a person spends an additional 15 minutes in the car during the morning rush hour and an additional 20 minutes during the evening rush hour for a 10-km trip. In total, commuters spent 134 hours, equal to 5 days and 14 hours, of extra time in traffic in 2022 during rush hours. In fact, for the same distance, the average speed in rush hour traffic was recorded at 19 km an hour in the morning and 16 km/hr in the evening. However, the overall rush hour travel time in Bengaluru was recorded at 1 hour and 8 minutes compared to the optimal travel time (32 minutes) for a distance of 10 kilometres.