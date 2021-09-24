Bengaluru: 3 workers of chemical factory injured in boiler blast

At least three workers of a chemical factory in Bengaluru’s Attibele Industrial Area were injured in a chemical boiler blast Friday evening.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. “Three factory workers were injured in the blast, with one grievously injured. All the injured were shifted to a local hospital. An investigation is on to find the exact reason behind the explosion,” said Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, Kona Vamsi Krishna.

At least three workers of a Chemical factory in Attibele in #Karnataka were injured following a chemical boiler blast. The incident was reported in the Attibele Industrial Area 30 km from #Bengaluru. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/w8VRXXZEKA — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, locals staged a demonstration in front of the factory and alleged that the unit is causing air pollution in the area. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dinesh, Anekal Tahsildar, said, “According to our preliminary investigation, there are no proper safety measures in the factory. We have served a notice to shut the factory till the investigation is over.”

According to police officials, M Suryanath, 27 and V Munegowda, 30, sustained minor injuries while, B Jnanavelu, 22, suffered burns on both his hands and other parts of his body.

Fire department officials said that around 100 employees were present inside the factory when the incident happened and all of them were rescued.