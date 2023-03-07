Women bikers harassed on Bengaluru road by father-son duo for stopping in front of their house

Two women bikers were allegedly harassed on Bengaluru’s NICE Road Sunday by a man and his son alleging they were encroaching on their property. The women have said they had stopped their vehicle on the roadside to get some water.

Sharon Samuel and Priyanka Prasad were heading home after a bike rally to mark International Women’s Day (March 8). The incident occurred near the Bannerghatta exit when they stopped by the roadside. The father and the son, identified as Hanumanthappa and Manjunath, allegedly yelled at them from across the street.

After one of the women posted a video about the incident on social media, they received massive support with netizens marking the location of the incident on Google Maps and asking people to park their vehicles there and drink water.

In the video posted by Prasad, Manjunath can be heard asking the women to leave, claiming that they were blocking his property’s gate even though it was across the street.

He also allegedly snatched the keys to Samuel’s bike and took pictures of both their vehicles. The women said they felt threatened and helpless during the 45-minute ordeal as the man walked around with a big stick. Eventually, a police patrolling vehicle assisted them but the women said they had to wait for seven hours before the police registered a First Information Report.

The Konanakunte police booked Manjunath under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 354 (assault or force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).