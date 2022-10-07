Bengaluru woman’s murder unearthed as KYC papers lead cops to daughter, grandson in Maharashtra

The Bengaluru police on Friday claimed to have solved the 2016 murder of a 70-year-old woman with the arrests of her daughter and grandson, whom they traced to Kolhapur in Maharashtra with help of Know Your Customer details submitted to a bank there, and an accomplice.

Sanjay Vasudev Rao (27) allegedly killed his grandmother Shantha Kumari on August 10, 2016, in a fit of rage after she quarrelled with him for having brought gobi manchurian to their home in the Kengeri satellite town. According to police, Rao buried the body in a closet at their house with the help of the third accused, his friend Nandeesh. They covered up the body using charcoal and cement.

Rao and his mother Shashikala (50) told their neighbours that Kumari had gone to Shivamogga, her hometown, and they vacated the house by February 2017. It was when the house owner renovated the house in May 2017 that the buried body was discovered in a decomposed state.

Police took a while to identify the body. They picked up Nandeesh, who allegedly revealed what had happened on the fateful day in 2016. He was arrested on charges of helping to destroy evidence of the crime.

Police then approached banks with details of Rao’s Aadhaar card and PAN card. Eventually, they found that one State Bank of India branch in Kolhapur had an account opened with Rao’s credentials.

A police team nabbed Rao and his mother from the Maharashtra town, where Rao, who was an aeronautical engineering student in 2016, was working as a waiter and Shashikala as a maid.

“Rao was a bright student and had secured more than 90 per cent in Classes 10 and 12. But after this incident, he fled to Kolhapur and led a low-profile life to avoid arrest. He had to quit education..,” a police officer said.

According to police, Kumari was a conservative woman and used to quarrel with her widowed daughter and grandson over “their not following rituals”. She also insisted they take a bath after every time they stepped out of the house, and never allowed outside food.

Rao initially wanted to transport Kumari’s body to Shivamogga and make it appear like she had died naturally, but the plan did not work.

Police had forgotten about the case after the Covid pandemic hit, but a recent review meeting reopened it, an officer said.