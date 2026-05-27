Bengaluru woman under quarantine after Uganda trip tests negative for Ebola

No confirmed cases of Ebola have been found in India.

A woman who recently returned from Uganda was kept in isolation at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital (EDH) in Bengaluru after she displayed Ebola-like symptoms. However, she has tested negative for Ebola virus disease. Thus, no confirmed cases of Ebola have been found in India.

She showed mild symptoms, including body ache, after returning from Uganda. The sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing.

“The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition so far, apart from mild body ache. A sample has been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for laboratory testing. Test results are awaited,” the EDH said.