Bengaluru: Woman, two daughters commit suicide over husband’s illicit affair

A woman and her two daughters committed suicide Monday night in south Bengaluru’s Hanumantha Nagar after being upset over her husband’s extramarital affair. Rajeshwari (40), and daughters Manasa, and Bhoomika were found hanging from the house ceiling. Manasa was studying for PUC, while Bhoomika was studying for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

The police have recovered a mobile phone, which supposedly contains a suicide note from his daughters, alleging that their father’s behaviour forced them to take such an extreme step. The suicide note claimed that Siddaiah was having an affair for the past three years while he ignored his wife and daughters. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Siddaiah and investigations are on.

“The couple were fighting frequently, but they came to a compromise recently and started living together. However, Siddaiah again started avoiding them, which might have forced the women and her two daughters to take this extreme step,” said a police official.

According to police, Rajeshwari, who is a native of Chamarajanagara district, married Siddaiah, a Group D employee of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), almost 18 years ago. The incident came to light on Monday when Rajeshwari’s parents repeatedly tried calling but the calls went unanswered.

Meanwhile, when Rajeshwari’s brother Puttaswamy read Manasa’s WhatsApp status, which read “Everyone should be blessed with good father”, he realised something was wrong and rushed to their house. When he peeped through the window, he found Rajeshwari and her daughters hanging from the ceiling.

The family immediately alerted the Hanumantha Nagar police who shifted the bodies to KIMS Hospital for postmortem.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South), said: “A case has been registered and the investigation is going on, Siddaiah had a relationship with a woman, which his wife was aware of and was trying to reform him.”