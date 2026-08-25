Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after repeated ‘harassment’ by acquaintance

A Bengaluru woman dies allegedly by suicide as the police investigate allegations of prolonged harassment and blackmail made against an acquaintance (File photo).

A 22-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in southeast Bengaluru Saturday, following alleged harassment and blackmail by a man known to her, the police said. The man is missing, and the police are yet to ascertain the allegations made against him.

A native of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, the woman had moved to Bengaluru about a year ago in search of employment. She was staying at a paying-guest accommodation and working in the sales department of a jewellery store.

According to a complaint filed by her elder sister, the woman’s roommate called her around 10.20 am Saturday to inform her that the woman had left a purported suicide note. The note allegedly stated that a man had been blackmailing and harassing her for an extended period.