Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after repeated ‘harassment’ by acquaintance

The police are probing allegations of prolonged harassment and blackmail made against a man known to her.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Aug 25, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Bengaluru policeA Bengaluru woman dies allegedly by suicide as the police investigate allegations of prolonged harassment and blackmail made against an acquaintance (File photo).
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A 22-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in southeast Bengaluru Saturday, following alleged harassment and blackmail by a man known to her, the police said. The man is missing, and the police are yet to ascertain the allegations made against him.

A native of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, the woman had moved to Bengaluru about a year ago in search of employment. She was staying at a paying-guest accommodation and working in the sales department of a jewellery store.

According to a complaint filed by her elder sister, the woman’s roommate called her around 10.20 am Saturday to inform her that the woman had left a purported suicide note. The note allegedly stated that a man had been blackmailing and harassing her for an extended period.

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The woman’s sister subsequently went to the PG along with its owner and searched for her. After she could not be found, a missing-person complaint was lodged with the local police. Based on the contents of the note, the family and police searched the area, found her body and sent it for an autopsy.

In the note, the woman allegedly claimed that the man had been harassing her through phone calls, messages, photographs and videos. The note also stated that the harassment had continued for a prolonged period, the police said.

According to the complaint, the woman and the man had known each other since their college days in Shivamogga. It alleged that the man had repeatedly sought a relationship with her despite her refusal and continued to contact her after she moved to Bengaluru.

A police officer told The Indian Express, “We are yet to ascertain the allegations made in the suicide note, including whether the accused had photographs or videos and was using them to harass or blackmail her. We are investigating the allegations.”

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Based on the sister’s complaint, the police registered a case for abetment of suicide.

Further investigation is underway.

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