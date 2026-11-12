Fight over infertility ends in murder: Wife detained for stabbing Bengaluru bank staffer

A 35-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their Bengaluru home on Wednesday night following an argument over their inability to have children.
The victim, Rajasekhar, 44, worked in the loan department of a private bank. His wife, Malashree, a 35-year-old homemaker, has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.
The couple, who stayed in Lakshmipura, had been married for five years and did not have children, the police said.
Allegation of abuse
According to preliminary police investigations, Rajasekhar allegedly returned home drunk on Wednesday night and argued with his wife over their inability to conceive. The couple had reportedly been facing difficulties over the issue.
The police said Rajasekhar was affectionate towards his wife during the day but would allegedly return home drunk at night and subject her to physical and verbal abuse, often picking quarrels over their inability to have children.
Stabbed with kitchen knife
As the argument escalated on Wednesday, Malashree allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Rajasekhar in the chest. He sustained serious injuries and collapsed. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.
The police said the couple had reportedly been undergoing fertility treatment. “We have asked the family to produce the relevant medical documents to ascertain the nature of the treatment. We are investigating the matter,” a police official said.
A murder case has been lodged at the Kempegowda Nagar police station.