Fight over infertility ends in murder: Wife detained for stabbing Bengaluru bank staffer

A 35-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their Bengaluru home on Wednesday night following an argument over their inability to have children.

The victim, Rajasekhar, 44, worked in the loan department of a private bank. His wife, Malashree, a 35-year-old homemaker, has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The couple, who stayed in Lakshmipura, had been married for five years and did not have children, the police said.

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Allegation of abuse

According to preliminary police investigations, Rajasekhar allegedly returned home drunk on Wednesday night and argued with his wife over their inability to conceive. The couple had reportedly been facing difficulties over the issue.