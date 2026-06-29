Man stabs ‘girlfriend’ to death on busy Bengaluru road after dinner together

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A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Bengaluru for stabbing his girlfriend to death on a busy road after she refused to marry him, the police said. The murder took place near Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Mahalakshmi Layout around 9 pm on Sunday.
The police identified the woman as Anjali, 23, and the man as Rajeev, a secondhand car dealer. She worked at a vehicle dealership.
The Bengaluru residents first met each other three or four years ago and fell in love later, according to the police. However, Anjali’s parents later found out that Rajeev had criminal cases against him, including those related to robbery and attempted murder. As they asked her to stay away from him, Anjali started avoiding him.
But Rajeev asked her to meet on Sunday evening for dinner, hoping to change her mind. As they had dinner, Rajeev brought up the subject of their marriage. When Anjali told him that she would not marry him, he picked up a fight, the police said.
As they reached near Aditya Junction afterwards by walking, Rajeev allegedly stabbed Anjali multiple times using a knife he had carried with him. A passerby immediately informed the 112 police emergency helpline. Anjali was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The police arrested Rajeev within an hour after the incident. They handed over Anjali’s body to her family after a postmortem at MS Ramaiah Hospital.
DCP B S Nemagouda said that Rajeev, who stayed in KP Agrahara till moving to Laggere recently, has two or three criminal cases against him.
West Bengal woman found dead
In another incident, a 40-year-old house help from West Bengal was found dead at her rented house in Muniyappa Layout on Sunday night. The woman, identified as Krishna Barman, had been living in the house in the Bommanahalli police limits for four months and had earlier worked in a garment factory, according to the police.
According to DCP (Southeast) Mohammed Sujeetha M S, a patrol team received a call about a suspected murder from the son of Barman’s landlord. “The staff rushed to the spot and found Barman dead. We have found out that none of her relatives lived in Bengaluru. We are verifying the details that we have got now. We are also questioning a couple of suspects,” she added.
Rowdy-sheeter chased and killed
In another incident, a gang of five armed men killed a rowdy-sheeter on a busy road in JP Nagar on Saturday. Raju, alias Hallu Muruka Raju, 48, who was accused in murder, robbery, and attempted murder cases, was returning from a salon after a haircut when the assailants chased him. They fled the spot after killing him, according to the police.
DCP (South) Kona Vamsi Krishna said on Monday that the police have arrested four people in connection with the incident, adding that further investigations are underway.
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