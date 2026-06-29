Man stabs ‘girlfriend’ to death on busy Bengaluru road after dinner together

Anjali and Rajeev first met each other three or four years ago. (Photo by special arrangement)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Bengaluru for stabbing his girlfriend to death on a busy road after she refused to marry him, the police said. The murder took place near Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Mahalakshmi Layout around 9 pm on Sunday.

The police identified the woman as Anjali, 23, and the man as Rajeev, a secondhand car dealer. She worked at a vehicle dealership.

The Bengaluru residents first met each other three or four years ago and fell in love later, according to the police. However, Anjali’s parents later found out that Rajeev had criminal cases against him, including those related to robbery and attempted murder. As they asked her to stay away from him, Anjali started avoiding him.