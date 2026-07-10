Bengaluru woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend after refusing to marry him

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An 18-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday, allegedly by a man with whom she had been in a relationship, at her house in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, after she told him she would marry a person chosen by her family.
The police said Bande Nawaz, also 18, attempted to harm himself after stabbing Nandini Das, and both are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals. They are stated to be out of danger.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly confronted the woman at her house when she was alone and asked her not to marry anyone else.
‘Knew each other for three years’
When she reportedly told him that she would follow her parents’ decision, the conversation escalated, following which the accused allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon.
“The accused and the victim were known to each other and had earlier been in a relationship. Preliminary inquiry suggests there was a disagreement over her proposed marriage, but we are verifying all aspects of the case as part of the investigation,” a senior police officer said.
According to investigators, the two had studied together at a school in Nallurahalli and had known each other for the past three years. The police said the woman’s family did not approve of their relationship and had recently begun looking for a groom for her.
The police said the woman sustained grievous injuries to her neck, hands, palms, ribs and thighs. After the assault, the accused allegedly inflicted injuries on his neck. She was rushed to Manipal Hospital, and the accused was admitted to Vydehi Hospital.
The woman’s father, Yadav Das, a native of Siliguri in West Bengal, lodged a complaint with the police after the incident. Based on the complaint, the Whitefield police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder.
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