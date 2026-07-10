Bengaluru woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend after refusing to marry him

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly confronted the woman at her house when she was alone and asked her not to marry anyone else. (Express Photo/Special Arrangment)

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday, allegedly by a man with whom she had been in a relationship, at her house in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, after she told him she would marry a person chosen by her family.

The police said Bande Nawaz, also 18, attempted to harm himself after stabbing Nandini Das, and both are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals. They are stated to be out of danger.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly confronted the woman at her house when she was alone and asked her not to marry anyone else.

‘Knew each other for three years’