Bengaluru woman died a year ago, no one noticed till her decomposed body was found

A 57-year-old woman, who had been living alone in her house in Bengaluru’s Bagalagunte, was found dead in the house, with her remains reduced to a skeleton, the police said on Saturday. They suspect that she may have died nearly a year ago.

The victim has been identified as Dakshayini. Her remains were found at her duplex house on Friday evening after people alerted the police following suspicions about the house remaining locked for several months.

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“The house was undisturbed for a long period. People who approached the house, including brokers who reportedly went there to check it for rental purposes, were unable to open the door. Suspecting that something could be amiss, they alerted the police,” a police officer said.