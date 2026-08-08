Bengaluru woman died a year ago, no one noticed till her decomposed body was found

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A 57-year-old woman, who had been living alone in her house in Bengaluru’s Bagalagunte, was found dead in the house, with her remains reduced to a skeleton, the police said on Saturday. They suspect that she may have died nearly a year ago.
The victim has been identified as Dakshayini. Her remains were found at her duplex house on Friday evening after people alerted the police following suspicions about the house remaining locked for several months.
“The house was undisturbed for a long period. People who approached the house, including brokers who reportedly went there to check it for rental purposes, were unable to open the door. Suspecting that something could be amiss, they alerted the police,” a police officer said.
A team from Bagalagunte police station reached the house and found Dakshayini’s remains. The police have begun an inquiry to establish how and when she died.
The police said Dakshayini had been living alone for several years. She had earlier suffered a major personal loss when her son died in 2005 following health complications. The death affected her deeply, following which she allegedly developed mental health problems and was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. Her family had arranged treatment for her and cared for her.
Her husband, Umesh, died in 2017. Following his death, Dakshayini continued to live alone at the house in Havanur Layout.
According to her brother Mahesh, 50, the family had been out of touch with Dakshayini for around two years.
The police have registered an unnatural death report and said that the victim’s family members did not harbour any suspicions regarding her death. “We are awaiting further findings that will help establish the approximate time and cause of death,” a police officer said.
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