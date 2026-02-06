Bengaluru woman ‘rowdy sheeter’ Yashaswini Gowda arrested under KCOCA in high-profile abduction case

The accused has been identified as Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda, 47, who was apprehended by officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s Organised Crime Branch, West Division. (Express)

The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested a former “rowdy sheeter” under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) in connection with the abduction of a real estate businessman in the city last year.

The accused has been identified as Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda, 47, who was apprehended by officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s Organised Crime Branch, West Division, on February 5, the police said.

According to the police, Manoj, a Bengaluru-based real estate businessman, was allegedly kidnapped by a group near Modi Hospital Road in Mahalakshmi Layout around 6.30 pm on August 26, 2025. A case was registered in the CCB unit shortly thereafter.