Bengaluru woman ‘rowdy sheeter’ Yashaswini Gowda arrested under KCOCA in high-profile abduction case

The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested a former “rowdy sheeter” under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) in connection with the abduction of a real estate businessman in the city last year.
The accused has been identified as Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda, 47, who was apprehended by officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s Organised Crime Branch, West Division, on February 5, the police said.
According to the police, Manoj, a Bengaluru-based real estate businessman, was allegedly kidnapped by a group near Modi Hospital Road in Mahalakshmi Layout around 6.30 pm on August 26, 2025. A case was registered in the CCB unit shortly thereafter.
During the probe, CCB invoked provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act against Yashaswini, citing her alleged role in orchestrating Manoj’s abduction.
The Bengaluru police said several cases have been registered against her across multiple police stations in the city. “It has been learned that eight to ten cases are already registered against the accused in different police stations of Bengaluru city,” CCB said in the press release.
Further details are expected as the investigation continues, the police said.
