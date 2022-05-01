Bengaluru: Woman murders husband, cooks up tale of robbery; arrested

The Yeshwanthpur police in Bengaluru on Saturday arrested a woman who had allegedly cooked up a story of robbery after killing her husband so that she could live with her boyfriend.

“The woman confessed to the crime when we confronted her with the evidence. We have recovered the knife she used to murder her husband,” a police official said. The police have launched a hunt to nab the woman’s boyfriend who is suspected to have been an accomplice in the murder.

The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy, who was an accountant with a private firm, and their seven-year-old son in Yeshwanthpur, officers said, adding that they hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

The police said that on Thursday, their son woke up in the middle of the night and saw his parents lying in a pool of blood. The boy ran to their landlord’s house seeking help and the two were rushed to the hospital where Shankar was declared dead, officers said. Rani had sustained cuts on her hand.

After Rani was treated at a private hospital, she informed the police that unknown persons had barged into their house and had attacked her and Shankar with a knife before fleeing with a gold chain.

However, when the police sought more details about the incident, Rani’s statements were found to be inconsistent. Further probe revealed that the gold chain she said was missing had been hidden in a cloth, the police said. Analysis of the crime scene also indicated that there were no signs of forced entry into the house and that the injuries sustained by Rani were self-inflicted.

Upon checking her mobile phone, the police found out that Rani was in a relationship with another man from her native place and she had planned to kill her husband to be able to live with her boyfriend, officers added.