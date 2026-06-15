An Instagram story, a locked door, and the chilling Bengaluru murder plot that unravelled in hours

Bhavani faced pressure from her family over an arranged marriage, the police said (Express photo/Special arrangement).

A 22-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented house in Bengaluru on June 13, and the police arrested an autorickshaw driver on Sunday who allegedly killed her and tried to present the incident as a suicide pact.

The woman was identified as Bhavani S, who was staying at a rented house in Tulasi Nagar on Magadi main road. The accused, Chandrashekar alias Chandu, was already married but had been having an affair with Bhavani, whom he had also secretly married, said the police.

The police said Bhavani was a BSc graduate working in a mobile shop. On June 13, around 7 am, Mamatha’s sister Sharada called their parents, Srinivas and Mamatha, to inform them that Bhavani had posted an Instagram story suggesting she had married another man.