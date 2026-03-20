Bengaluru woman murdered after rejecting advances, accused had been warned by police last month

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of murder and are interrogating the accused. (Representative Image)

A domestic worker was murdered in Bengaluru’s Gangondanahalli on Thursday afternoon, allegedly by a man who had been harassing her for months despite repeated warnings from her family.

The deceased, identified as Firdous Banu, 32, lived in a colony apartment in Aziz Shesh Industrial Area with her husband, an auto driver, and their children. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:45 pm while she was returning home from work.

The sister of the victim has complained that the accused, Hafeez, had been persistently following Banu and pressuring her to enter into a relationship. According to eyewitness accounts, Hafeez attacked Banu near 1st Cross, behind a school in Gangondanahalli, stabbing her multiple times before fleeing the scene.