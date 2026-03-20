Bengaluru woman murdered after rejecting advances, accused had been warned by police last month

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A domestic worker was murdered in Bengaluru’s Gangondanahalli on Thursday afternoon, allegedly by a man who had been harassing her for months despite repeated warnings from her family.
The deceased, identified as Firdous Banu, 32, lived in a colony apartment in Aziz Shesh Industrial Area with her husband, an auto driver, and their children. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:45 pm while she was returning home from work.
The sister of the victim has complained that the accused, Hafeez, had been persistently following Banu and pressuring her to enter into a relationship. According to eyewitness accounts, Hafeez attacked Banu near 1st Cross, behind a school in Gangondanahalli, stabbing her multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Banu was initially taken to Gurushree Hospital and later referred to Victoria Hospital for advanced treatment. She succumbed to her injuries en route, the police said.
“Both the accused and the victim were residents of Gangondanahalli. The accused had been warned by the family earlier, but he allegedly continued to harass her,” said a police officer. “He was apprehended from the hospital where he had been admitted with injuries sustained during the attack. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime,” the officer added.
The Bengaluru police have registered a case of murder and are interrogating the accused, who is reportedly unemployed.
According to officers, the victim’s family had approached the police last month to complain about harassment. The police had recorded the complaint and warned the accused to desist from further contact.
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