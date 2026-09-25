A clothing tag, vacant plot: How Bengaluru police solved a murder mystery in 1 week

According to the police, Sagar Chandra Ravath (right) allegedly stuffed his wife's (left) body into the mattress, tied it with a rope, and disposed of it on a rainy night as if he was disposing of a mattress. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru police have arrested the husband of a 28-year-old woman after a clothing tag helped identify her decomposed body found at a vacant site in Agrahara Layout early this month, officials said on Friday.

A group of cleaning workers stumbled upon the mattress-wrapped decomposed body while clearing the vegetation in the plot on September 2.

On visiting the scene, the police said that though the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making the identification difficult, a tag on the clothes played a vital role in the investigation. The investigators traced the purchase of the clothes to a mall and obtained details that helped establish the identity of the body, the police said.