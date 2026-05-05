Woman found charred in car near Bengaluru, ‘friend’ suspected of murder dies by suicide

The Bengaluru Rural ppolice said the two had been in a relationship for nearly a year after meeting on a social media platform. Special Arrangement

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man known to her, who later set her body on fire inside a car before dying by suicide in the Doddaballapura taluk under Bengaluru Rural district, the police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Saroja, a guest lecturer at a private college in Devanahalli, and the accused as Ramanjinappa, a realtor, who is suspected to have died by suicide later the same day. The police said that while Saroja was married, Ramanjinappa was divorced.

The police said the two had been in a relationship for nearly a year after meeting on a social media platform and that Ramanjinappa had been pressuring Saroja to marry him, but she had refused, leading to frequent disputes.