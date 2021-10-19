Bengaluru woman loses Rs 18 lakh to man she met five days ago on dating app

A 37-year-old woman in Bengaluru has lost Rs 18 lakh after she was conned by a person whom she met on a dating app. The woman, a resident of Austin town, lost the money over a span of five days and approached cops on October 7, police sources said.

The police said she met the man on a dating application on September 30. The man, who claimed to be residing abroad, expressed interest in marrying her and told her that he would be arriving in India soon for the same.

Later, he claimed to be facing some financial trouble and sought money from her. In multiple transactions, the victim wired a total of Rs 18,29,700 to various bank accounts before she realised that she had been conned. It all happened between September 30 and October 4, said a police official.

The woman has filed a complaint at Central CEN police station and a probe is underway.