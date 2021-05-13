Bengaluru: Woman lives with bodies of mother, brother for two days before tenant calls cops

A 47-year-old woman spent two days with the bodies of her mother and brother in a house in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Wednesday, after a tenant living in the building informed the police station about a foul smell emanating from his landlord’s house.

According to the police, the incident was reported in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and the deceased have been identified as Aryamba (65) and her son Harish (45), an employee of a private company. The family lived in BEML Layout.

The police said Harish had tested positive for Covid-19 and succumbed two days ago. Investigation is on to determine how Aryamba died.

After tenant Praveen called the police, officers rushed to the spot to find Harish’s partially decomposed body near the window of the living room. “We broke open the main door and saw a woman coming out of a room. She appeared exhausted. Her mother’s partially decomposed body was found in the room. According to the victim’s neighbours and tenants, the three of them lived in the house, and the 47-year-old woman was mentally challenged,” a senior police officer said.

The police suspect that her mother and brother died about two days ago and she spent two days with their bodies. The 47-year-old woman has now been admitted to a hospital.

The police have found that Harish had taken a Rapid Antigen Test on April 25 and tested positive. “As per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that his mother also contracted Covid-19 and both succumbed to it. However, we are awaiting medical tests to ascertain the exact cause of death,” a police officer said.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station in South Bengaluru has registered a case of unnatural death.