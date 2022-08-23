Bengaluru woman kills 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide

A few weeks after the death of the mother-in-law, a 24-year-old woman allegedly killed her 4-year-old daughter and tried to hang herself at her flat in Bengaluru’s HAL Monday, police said.

The deceased child has been identified as Samyukta Narendran, daughter of Gayathri Devi and Narendran, an accountant with a realty firm. Gayathri who attempted suicide after killing her daughter was rescued by her husband Narendran, police said.

According to the police, around 4.30am when all were asleep, Gayathri allegedly drowned her baby by dipping her in a bucket of water. Listening to the noise, Narendran knocked on the door but got no response from his wife. When he peeped through the window of the room, he saw Gayathri hanging from the ceiling. He forced open the door and entered the room and shifted Gayathri and his daughter to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared that Samyukta was brought dead. Gayathri survived.

According to the police, Narendran had returned from Tamil Nadu on Sunday night after meeting his father. Narendran used to visit his father frequently after his mother committed suicide around three weeks ago.

Narendran and Gayathri got married five years ago. The police have recovered a suicide note in which Gayathri had stated that she was unable to handle even trivial issues and she had developed many suicidal thoughts. Gayathri had stated that since she had a feeling no one would take proper care of her daughter after her death and thus decided to murder the child before committing suicide. Police said that they would record her statement once she recovers and seek a psychologist’s opinion about her mental health.

A similar incident was reported in the first week of August when a 29-year-old woman was arrested after she threw her four-year-old daughter from the fourth floor of the apartment in Bengaluru and then attempted to commit suicide in her apartment building in Sampangi Rama Nagar.