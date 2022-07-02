scorecardresearch
Bengaluru woman kills 3-year-old daughter, and then herself

According to preliminary investigation, Deepa was “depressed over health issues”

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 2, 2022 2:26:37 pm
They are survived by Deepa’s husband Adarsh, a software engineer, who lived in the apartment.(Representational)

A 31-year-old woman allegedly killed her 3-year-old daughter before she took her own life at her apartment in RR Nagar, Bengaluru south, Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Deepa and her daughter Riya. They are survived by Deepa’s husband Adarsh, a software engineer, who lived in the apartment. According to the police, the incident came to light Thursday night when Adarsh returned home after work.

According to police, Deepa was depressed over her health issues. In a suicide note, she said, “Nobody is responsible for it. I just felt life is full of problems. I am sorry mom and Divya I love you Shona.”

Deepa was on treatment for fever and stomach pain. She had spoken to her relatives around 5pm. Police have taken up a case of murder and unnatural death and handed over the bodies to family members. The probe is underway to ascertain whether there were marital problems.

