Live-in partner kills woman in Bengaluru, held: Police

A 23-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her live-in partner in Bengaluru over suspicion of multiple affairs, police said Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Krishnakumari, died after her boyfriend Santosh Dhami (26) allegedly smashed her head against a wall of their rented apartment in Ramamurthy Tuesday night, police said. The accused has been arrested, they added.

“Before being murdered, Krishnakumari had called her friend around 9.45 pm and informed about a fight. Half-an-hour later she made a video call to the friend, where he saw her boyfriend assaulting Krishnakumari,” Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East division, told the media.

The police official said woman asked two of her friends to arrive at their rented house. “When one of the friends reached, Krishnakumari was lying on a bed with a pool of blood. When confronted, Santosh said he had hit her since she was talking to other men despite being in a relationship with him. Later, he told the police that he was infuriated as she used to evade his questions,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. The police were alerted by the hospital staff at around 2 am and later, on a complaint by the woman’s friend, Dhami was arrested.

Krishnakumari was working in a spa in Bengaluru for the past two years while Dhami had arrived in the city three years ago and was employed too at a spa,. The two got acquainted during a gathering in the city.

The police are trying to reach to Krishnakumari’s family members in Nepal.