Bengaluru: Woman killed in front of son, cops suspect ex-husband’s role

A 42-year-old woman was hacked to death in the outskirts of Bengaluru in front of her son, allegedly by her ex-husband and his aides, late on Monday night when she was returning in a car after casting her vote in Anekal for the gram panchayat election. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.

The woman, identified as Archana Reddy, is a resident of Bellandur. The police suspect her husband Naveen and his friend Santosh killed her. A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10:30 pm when Archana, who got divorced with Naveen around five to six years back, was traveling back home in a car.

The sources added, the couple had been fighting for some time over a land dispute and a case related to it was registered in Jigani police station. A police officer said Archana had a house in Jigani.

After her divorce over frequent fights, Archana shifted to Bellandur and was living with her son. Monday, she had gone to Anekal to cast her vote for the gram panchayat election and Naveen came to know about it.

When the car she and her son were travelling in stopped at the Hosa Road signal, Naveen and his associates attacked her while her son and the driver managed to escape.

Archana, who was attacked with machetes and knives, was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.