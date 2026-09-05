Bengaluru woman kidnapped, assaulted over Rs 1.5 lakh debt; 3 arrested

The rescued woman told the police that the accused threatened to circulate a nude video of her if she failed to repay the money (AI-generated image)

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman over a monetary dispute and threatening to circulate a nude video of her if she failed to repay the money, officials said on Friday.

The police rescued the woman from a house on the outskirts of the city, where she had allegedly been confined for three days, and arrested Reshma Banu, her husband Suhail, and Nazath on August 31, the police said.

According to police, the victim owed Rs 1 lakh to Reshma Banu and another Rs 50,000 to Nazath and she had been repaying the amounts, along with interest, in monthly instalments until a few months ago. Reshma allegedly began repeatedly demanding repayment, prompting the woman to block her number and move from her residence to her mother’s house.