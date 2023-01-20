Road rage: Bengaluru woman held for ‘dragging man for 3-4 km’ on her car bonnet

Police have arrested a woman in Bengaluru for allegedly dragging a 29-year-old man on her car’s bonnet for 3-4 km in a road rage incident, and booked him on her husband’s counter-complaint alleging harassment.

The incident allegedly took place on Ullal Main Road near Bangalore University around 10.15am on Friday. The Jnana Bharathi police registered two cases, including the one based on the counter-complaint.

#Karnataka #Bengaluru

Another Road rage incident in #Bengaluru Couple and youth attack each other. A woman drag a youth on her car’s bonnet for nearly 3-4km. Complaint and counter complaint has been filed. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/2YWT5QVD2t — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) January 20, 2023

As per the first complaint, Darshan S, who was driving a Maruti Swift car, confronted Priyanka for not stopping her Tata Nixon at a junction despite the red signal. “When I questioned the woman, she showed me a vulgar sign and abused me. I followed her car and intercepted and asked why she did so. Then a person stripped my shirt and assaulted me. Then police came to the spot and asked us to come to the police station,” he said in the complaint.

“But Priyanka refused to come to the police station and sat inside her car. I was standing in front of the car to not allow them to flee,” he said in the complaint.

According to Darshan’s complaint, Priyanka started the vehicle and he fell on her car’s bonnet. She drove the car for 3-4 km before locals stopped it.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against Priyanka, her husband Pramod and her friend Nithish.

In his counter-complaint, Pramod alleged that Darshan had abused his wife and pulled her clothes. Following an argument, he alleged, Darshan and his friends tried to damage the car’s windows. “When we tried to leave the place, Darshan jumped and sat on the car. We were scared and drove the car till the Sankalpa Hospital and stopped,” he said in the complaint.

Police registered a case against Darshan under IPC sections 354B (criminal force against woman to disrobe for compelling her to be naked), 427(mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (provocation to break public peace), 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354 (outraging the modesty of woman).