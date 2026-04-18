Bengaluru woman held for abducting sister, 2 others also in police net

According to the Bengaluru police, the accused arrived in a car at the victims' residence in Hebbagodi on Tuesday night. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police Saturday announced they have arrested a couple and their associate on charges of abduction and assault.

The accused have been identified as Prafulla, her husband Saleem Sheikh, and their associate Beeresh, a driver. The victims are Pruthvi, Prafulla’s younger sister, and her husband.

According to the police, the accused arrived in a car at Pruthvi’s residence in Hebbagodi on Tuesday night, created a scene at the house, and forcibly took Pruthvi and her husband Abhithej away under the pretext of discussing a financial settlement. They claimed they were taking the couple to the police station to sort out the matter, but allegedly took them to a house in Nagarabhavi, where they were confined for several hours. The accused are also suspected of assaulting the victims and warning them against approaching the police.