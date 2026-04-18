Bengaluru woman held for abducting sister, 2 others also in police net

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The Bengaluru police Saturday announced they have arrested a couple and their associate on charges of abduction and assault.
The accused have been identified as Prafulla, her husband Saleem Sheikh, and their associate Beeresh, a driver. The victims are Pruthvi, Prafulla’s younger sister, and her husband.
According to the police, the accused arrived in a car at Pruthvi’s residence in Hebbagodi on Tuesday night, created a scene at the house, and forcibly took Pruthvi and her husband Abhithej away under the pretext of discussing a financial settlement. They claimed they were taking the couple to the police station to sort out the matter, but allegedly took them to a house in Nagarabhavi, where they were confined for several hours. The accused are also suspected of assaulting the victims and warning them against approaching the police.
Investigations revealed that the victims had reportedly borrowed around Rs 9.5 lakh from the accused couple due to financial difficulties, of which Rs 5 lakh had been repaid. The remaining amount had led to repeated disputes between the two sides, police officers said.
The case came to light after Pruthvi’s family lost contact with her when her phone was switched off. Her relatives approached the police, who tracked the victims’ location to a house in Nagarabhavi and rescued them safely.
A Zero FIR was initially registered at Chandra Layout police station and later transferred to Hebbagodi police station for further investigation.
A case has been registered under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 127(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (common intention), and 115(2) (attempt to commit offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The three accused were produced before a court Friday and remanded in judicial custody.
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