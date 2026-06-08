Weekend trip turns tragic: Bengaluru woman employee dies in Kodagu due to suspected gas geyser leak

Vinutha had come to Kodagu for a two-day trip with 14 colleagues and put up at a homestay in the Kalkanduru area. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

A Bengaluru woman employee on a weekend trip to Kodagu died from a suspected gas geyser leak on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinutha, 27, a Mysuru native working in Bengaluru. She had come to Kodagu for a two-day trip with 14 colleagues and put up at a homestay in the Kalkanduru area.

The police said Vinutha’s colleagues checked on her after it seemed that she was taking unusually long to take her bath. She was found unconscious inside the bathroom and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

A police officer said, “We are awaiting the post-mortem report. Prima facie, it looks like Vinutha suffocated due to the inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from a gas geyser. There was no ventilation, which may have hastened her death.”