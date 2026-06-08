Weekend trip turns tragic: Bengaluru woman employee dies in Kodagu due to suspected gas geyser leak

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A Bengaluru woman employee on a weekend trip to Kodagu died from a suspected gas geyser leak on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Vinutha, 27, a Mysuru native working in Bengaluru. She had come to Kodagu for a two-day trip with 14 colleagues and put up at a homestay in the Kalkanduru area.
The police said Vinutha’s colleagues checked on her after it seemed that she was taking unusually long to take her bath. She was found unconscious inside the bathroom and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared that she was brought dead.
A police officer said, “We are awaiting the post-mortem report. Prima facie, it looks like Vinutha suffocated due to the inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from a gas geyser. There was no ventilation, which may have hastened her death.”
In case of gas geysers, partial combustion emits carbon monoxide, an odourless and colourless gas. In case of a leak, it may not be noticed at first and can turn out to be fatal.
In February this year, Raju, 48, a Bengaluru resident and a driver by profession, died due to a gas geyser leak. Unable to bear the loss, his wife died by suicide the same day.
In December last year, Chandini, 26, and her four-year-old daughter Yuvi Kiran died due to a gas geyser leak when the woman was bathing the child.
In October 2021, MBA graduate Vigneshwari Eshwaran died after inhaling carbon monoxide emitted from a gas geyser at a Kodagu homestay.
According to the Karnataka Police, more than 50 people have died from gas geyser leaks in and around Bengaluru since 2019, and about 100 have died across the state in the same period.
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