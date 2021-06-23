Bengaluru woman duped of Rs 1 lakh after being promised Rs 1 crore in return of antique coin

The resident of Sarjapura put a one-rupee coin from 1947, India's year of independence, for sale on an online marketplace, said Whitefield Cyber Economics & Narcotic Crimes (CEN) Police.

A 38-year-old school teacher in Bengaluru has been duped of Rs one lakh by cyber fraudsters as she tried to sell an antique coin for good returns.

The resident of Sarjapura put a one-rupee coin from 1947, India’s year of independence, for sale on an online marketplace, said Whitefield Cyber Economics & Narcotic Crimes (CEN) Police.

An unknown person offered her Rs one crore and asked her to pay for various charges required to transfer such a huge amount. She transferred Rs one lakh from various accounts believing that the person would give her Rs one crore for the coin,” a CEN police officer told indianexpress.com.

Following this, the person’s phone number remained switched off. The woman became suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigations are underway and a case has been registered under various sections of the IT Act and IPC section.