23-year-old Bengaluru woman dies after collapsing in shower at Hassan lodge

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A 23-year-old Bengaluru woman died on Tuesday morning after collapsing while showering at a lodge in Karnataka’s Hassan district, where she had travelled with two friends, the police said.
The police suspect the woman—identified as Varsha, a resident of Chikkabanavara—may have inhaled toxic fumes from the gas geyser. However, they are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of her death.
Varsha and her friends Raghu and Darshan checked into Sri Devu Lodge at Valalhalli-Kudige in the Sakleshpur taluk on September 11, the police said.
According to Superintendent of Police Shubhanwita Upadhyay, Raghu and Darshan took Varsha to hospital after she collapsed while showering. She was shifted to Sakleshpur Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The police inspected the lodge and are examining whether the geyser or gas inhalation contributed to her death.
Police rule out sexual assault
The police superintendent said there were no visible injury or bruise marks on Varsha’s body and prima facie ruled out sexual assault.
The police questioned the lodge management and the two men who had accompanied Varsha.
Varsha’s parents have filed a complaint, and the police are investigating her death.
The postmortem examination has been completed.
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