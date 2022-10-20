Bengaluru: Woman dies by suicide after getting divorce notice; husband arrested

A day after his wife died by suicide leaving behind a note alleging that he tortured her, a software engineer was arrested in Bengaluru’s Varthur on Wednesday. The police said that the husband was booked on abetment to suicide charges following a complaint filed by the woman’s family.

The police identified the couple as Nihar Ranjan Routray and Upasana Rawat, a 34-year-old HR manager, and said that they had been married for eight years. Their relationship had become strained over the last two years due to domestic issues, the police said. The couple did not have children.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning, Rawat died by suicide after receiving a legal notice for divorce. In a note she left behind, Rawat allegedly blamed her husband’s mental abuse and torture.

After Rawat’s family filed a complaint, the Varthur police booked a case. “We have booked Nihar under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide)…The probe revealed that Nihar had recorded some videos of Upasana where she was seen fighting with her husband and abusing him. When asked, he said that he was building some evidence to prove in the court that she was abusing him,” a police officer said.